ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jake Ashby is running for re-election for his Assembly 107th District seat. He will get his chance during November 3rd general election.

Ashby is running against Democrat Brittany Vogel and Libertarian Charles Senrick. The Republican says he wants to continue his bi-partisan work on issues such as veterans, the environment and small businesses.

Ashby recently sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters