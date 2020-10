ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brittany Vogel is trying to unseat Assemblyman Jake Ashby in the November 3rd general election. The Democrat is running because she says she doesn’t want to wait for politicians to address the issues.

In addition to Ashby, Vogel is also running against Libertarian Charles Senrick.

Vogel recently sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 107th Assembly District.