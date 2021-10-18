Candidate for Saratoga Springs mayor discusses the issues with News10

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Saratoga Springs will pick a new mayor. One candidate trying to lead the city is Robin Dalton.

The former republican is running as an independent, under the Saratoga Stronger Together party. She is no stranger to Saratoga Springs politics.

Dalton was elected as Commissioner of Public Safety in 2019 and chose not to seek re-election so she can focus on the mayor’s office. Current mayor Meg Kelly is not running for a third term.

Dalton sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should choose her.