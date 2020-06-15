Candidate for NYS Assembly discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – John McDonald is seeking re-election to the New York State Assembly 108th District. The democrat sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues.

McDonald is facing a challenger in the June 23rd primary. He is facing Albany County Legislator Sam Fein. News10 also interviewed McDonald’s opponent. You can see that interview on News10.com.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES