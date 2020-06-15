Candidate for NYS Assembly discusses the issues with News10

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – John McDonald is seeking re-election to the New York State Assembly 108th District. The democrat sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues.

McDonald is facing a challenger in the June 23rd primary. He is facing Albany County Legislator Sam Fein. News10 also interviewed McDonald’s opponent. You can see that interview on News10.com.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak