Candidate for NYS Assembly discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sam Fein is trying to unseat New York State Assemblyman John McDonald from the 108th district. The two are facing each other in the June 23rd Democratic primary.

Fein, an Albany County Legislator, sat down for a lengthy interview with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 108th district.

News10 also interviewed his opponent. You can that interview on News10.com.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES