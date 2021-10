GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Gloversville will decide whether to re-elect Vincent Desantis as mayor or choose republican William Rowback, Jr.

Desantis was appointed mayor in 2019 after Dayton King resigned following a guilty plea to official misconduct charges. Desantis won a special election later that year to finish the term.

Desantis sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should choose him.