CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Wednesday's severe storm has caused a lot of damage in the Capital Region, including two fatalities, one happened in Clifton Park. National Grid crews have received multiple calls through the afternoon and night hours on downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards. Overall, the main focus is to keep the public safe.

Many people in the Capital Region are without power. “We had about 1,600 [customers are without power] the last time I checked which is a really high number — it’s really a storm of a magnitude, we haven’t seen in this area in several years,” says Patrick Stella, National Grid Communications Manager.