ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Evelyn Wood is seeking the open 114th District State Assembly seat. She is running on the Serve America Movement ticket and is facing Republican Matthew Simpson and Democrat Claudia Braymer.

Wood, the former Thurman Town Supervisor, says in order for the economy to turn, the state needs to get it’s spending in order. She wants leaders to take a look at what is essential spending.

Wood sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing her district.

