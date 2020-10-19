Candidate for Assembly 114th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Matthew Simpson is trying to win the open seat in the State Assembly’s 114th District. He’s running against Democrat Claudia Braymer and Evelyn Wood of the Save America Movement Party.

The district stretches Glens Falls to the North Country. The seat is open because Republican Dan Stec is running for State Senate.

Simpson says the answer to the state’s budget problems isn’t to raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers. He says lawmakers need to prioritize spending instead tax the rich.

The republican sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

