Candidate for Assembly 113th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. – (NEWS10) – Dave Catalfamo is running to unseat the incumbent in the State Assembly’s 113th District. The Republican is running against Democrat Carrie Woerner in the November election.

Catalfamo worked in the administration of Governor George Pataki following the September 11 attacks. He says much like what happened in the months after 9/11, an economic rebound in these days of a global pandemic, can’t happen unless people feel safe and secure.

Catalfamo sat down to discus the issues with News10’s Tim Lake.

