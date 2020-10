ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mary Beth Walsh is running for re-election to her seat in the state Assembly’s 112th District. The Republican is running against Democrat Joseph Seeman.

Walsh says if the federal government doesn’t help the state’s financial problems, then tough choices on budget cuts will need to be made.

Walsh sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing her district.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters