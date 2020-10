ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Joe Seeman is running to unseat the Republican incumbent in the Assembly’s 112th District. The Democrat is facing Mary Beth Walsh in the November election.

Seeman if the federal government fails to help New York’s financial crisis, budget cuts aren’t the answer. He says the state needs to stop the tax breaks and loopholes for businesses and the very wealthy.

Seeman sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters