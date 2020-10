ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Phil Steck is running for re-election to the Assembly’s 110th District seat. He is running against Republican Dave Feiden in the November election.

Steck wants to help the state’s troubled economy by taking advantage of the high volume of trading on Wall Street. He says the stock transfer tax could result in billions of dollars in revenue.

The Democrat sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

