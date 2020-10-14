Candidate for Assembly 110th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dave Feiden is trying to unseat the incumbent in the State Assembly’s 110th District. The Republican is running against Democrat Phil Steck.

Feiden, a small business owner whose grandfather started Earl B. Feiden Appliance in 1926, says state taxes and regulations are keeping businesses from opening and growing. He wants the state to stop giving corporations millions of dollars in tax incentives to move to New York.

Feiden sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

