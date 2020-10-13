Candidate for Assembly 109th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pat Fahy is running for re-election to the State Assembly’s 109th District seat. She is running against Republican Robert Porter in the November election.

Fahy says getting New York back to a solid financial standing takes two things. Help from the federal government now and new legislation to raise revenue. They include a billionaire’s tax and a tax on second homes that are worth more than $5,000,000 dollars.

Fahy sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 109th Assembly district.

