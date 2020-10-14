Candidate for Assembly 109th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Robert Porter is running to unseat the incumbent in the state Assembly’s 109th District. The Libertarian, who is also endorse by the Republican Party, is facing Democrat Pay Fahy.

Porter agrees there should be an investigation into the handling of nursing homes during the Coronavirus outbreak. But he says there should only be one investigation to hold those responsible for the deaths accountable.

Porter sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

