Candidate for Assembly 108th District discusses the issues with News10

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sam Fein is trying to unseat the incumbent in the State Assembly’s 108th District. The Working Families Party candidate is running against the current Assemblyman, Democrat John McDonald and Republican Petros Papanicolaou in the November election.

Fein ran against McDonald in the June democratic primary and lost. If he wins the general election, Fein would help poor communities have equal access to money. He wants to hold banks accountable for not lending capital to low income and minority people.

Fein sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 108th District.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report