Candidate for Assembly 108th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sam Fein is trying to unseat the incumbent in the State Assembly’s 108th District. The Working Families Party candidate is running against the current Assemblyman, Democrat John McDonald and Republican Petros Papanicolaou in the November election.

Fein ran against McDonald in the June democratic primary and lost. If he wins the general election, Fein would help poor communities have equal access to money. He wants to hold banks accountable for not lending capital to low income and minority people.

Fein sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 108th District.

