Candidate for Assembly 108th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Petros Papanicolaou is running to unseat the incumbent in the State Assembly’s 108th District. The Republican is facing Democrat John McDonald and Working Families candidate Sam Fein.

Papanicolaou says he immigrated to the United States legally and became a citizen 26-years later. He is against the Green Light Law that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

Papanicolaou sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

