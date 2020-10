ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Didi Barrett is running for re-election in the Assembly 106th District. T he Democrat is facing off against Libertarian Dean Michael who was also endorsed by the Republican Party.

One of the big issues facing the district in access to broadband. Barrett is asking for a task force to look at problems in her district.

Barrett sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing her district.

