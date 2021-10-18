Candidate for Albany mayor discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Albany will decide whether to re-elect Mayor Kathy Sheehan or let someone else lead the city. One of the candidates trying to unseat Sheehan is Alicia Purdy.

Among her many platforms, the republican is running as a law and order candidate. Violent crime has taken center stage since the mass shooting on October 9th the left one person dead and 6 others injured.

Purdy sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should pick her.