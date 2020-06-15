Candidate for Albany County DA discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Matt Toporowski is running for Albany County District Attorney. The democrat is looking to unseat current DA David Soares in the June 23rd Democratic primary.

Toporowski, a former Albany County Assistant DA, sat down for a lengthy interview with News10’s Timi Lake.

News10 also interviewed Toporowski’s opponent in the primary.

