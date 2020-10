ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Paul Tonko is running for re-election to Congress. He currently holds the 20th Congressional district seat. The Democrat from Amsterdam is running against Republican Liz Joy.

Tonko says the Federal Government failed in its duty to help people and communities financially affected by Covid-19. He recently sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 20th district.

