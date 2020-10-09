Candidate for 20th Congressional District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Liz Joy is running for Congress. The Republican is trying to unseat incumbent Paul Tonko in the 20th Congressional District.

Joy is defending Senate Republicans for not passing the House approved Heroes Act that would including funding for local governments. Joy says while she does supports the aid, she doesn’t support allowing government to spend taxpayer money without any oversight.

Joy recently sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 20th Congressional District.

