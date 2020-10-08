Candidate for 19th Congressional District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dr. Victoria Alexander is running for Congress. The Libertarian is trying to unseat incumbent Antonio Delgado in the House of Representatives.

The Democrat won his first term two years ago and Alexander says she has a fighting chance to win. In addition to Delgado, Alexander is also facing Republican Kyle Van De Water and Green Party candidate Steven Greenfield.

One of her main goals is getting the country back on financial sound ground by ending the Federal Reserve and allowing the U.S. Treasury to create money. Alexander recent sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

