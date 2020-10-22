Candidate for 19th Congressional District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kyle Van De Water is trying to unseat the incumbent in the 19th Congressional District. The Republican is facing Democrat Antonio Delgado, Libertarian Victoria Alexander and Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield.

Van De Water is upset at how Congress has handled the crisis facing small businesses during the pandemic. He says politics has gotten in the way lawmakers helping people who are suffering.

Van De Water sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

