All New York Races

Capital Region

Capital Region Map

Lower Hudson Valley

Lower Hudson Valley

Plattsburgh Area

Plattsburgh Area

Utica Area

Utica Area

Central New York

Central New York

Watertown Area

Watertown Area

Binghamton Area

Binghamton Area

Elmira Area

Elmira Area

Rochester Area

Rochester Area

Buffalo Area

Buffalo Area

New York City

New York City

Long Island

Long Island

Candidate for 19th Congressional District discusses the issues with News10

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kyle Van De Water is trying to unseat the incumbent in the 19th Congressional District. The Republican is facing Democrat Antonio Delgado, Libertarian Victoria Alexander and Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield.

Van De Water is upset at how Congress has handled the crisis facing small businesses during the pandemic. He says politics has gotten in the way lawmakers helping people who are suffering.

Van De Water sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report