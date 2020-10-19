Candidate for 19th Congressional District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Steven Greenfield is trying to unseat the incumbent in the House of Representatives 19th District. The Green Party candidate is running against Democrat Antonio Delgado, Republican Kyle Van De Water and Libertarian Victoria Alexander.

Greenfield says the Covid-19 pandemic is proof that people in his district need an alternative to the democrats and republicans. He says lawmakers need to reject the politics of what he calls “obsene profit.”

Greenfield sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 19th district.

