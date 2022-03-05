GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued a warning to Housatonic Water Works after a high level of haloacetic acids was found in their drinking water. The contamination took place in the third and fourth quarters of business for 2021.

This type of acid is a byproduct of water chlorination and is known to cause certain cancers. Housatonic Water Works has until April 4 to submit a written proposal to MassDEP on how they will immediately address this issue. If the company fails to do so, they “could be subject to legal action, including, but not limited to, criminal prosecution, court-imposed civil penalties, or civil administrative penalties,” according to MassDEP officials.

During the monitoring period where acids were detected, the plant also failed to notify the public of any contaminants in their drinking water. The plant will have to issue a public notice in compliance with MassDEP regulations.

This investigation is ongoing, and as contaminants are removed from the water at the plant, updates will be offered.