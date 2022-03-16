CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, March 11, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorist recklessly operating a vehicle in the Town of Canajoharie. Police said Tanya A. Smith, 53, of Jordanville was arrested following an investigation.

According to police, Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop on Heiser Road and showed signs of impairment while police interviewed her. Police determined Smith was driving under the influence after a roadside evaluation, with a young child in the car.

Police said Smith was taken into custody and the child was turned over to a relative. While at the Sheriff’s Office, Smith was provided a chemical test sample that showed her B.A.C. to be 0.22%.

Charged:

Aggravated DWI, operating with a BAC of 0.18% or higher (misdemeanor)

Aggravated DWI, operating with a child in the vehicle (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Smith was processed and turned over to a sober third party. She is due to appear in the Town of Canajoharie Court at a later date.