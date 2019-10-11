Canajoharie man accused of seriously injuring baby

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fonda state police arrested a Canajoharie man on Wednesday for allegedly causing serious injury to a nine-month-old infant.

Zachary P. Folts, 23, is accused was charged with Reckless Assault of a child, a class D felony.

Emergency services were called to a residence in the town of Canajoharie for an unresponsive nine-month-old. The infant was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries consistent with physical abuse.

Folts was taken into custody and processed at SP Fonda. He was arraigned in Palatine Town Court and released on $2,500 bail. He is due back in court on October 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

