(WWTI) — COVID-testing requirements will soon be loosened for travelers entering Canada. On February 15, the Government of Canada announced that beginning February 28, it will ease on-arrival testing for fully-vaccinated travelers.

Specifically, travelers will be permitted to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result, taken the day prior to their scheduled flight, arrival at a land port of entry, or marine port of entry.

Travelers will also have the option to take a molecular test result 72 hours before arriving in Canada. However, results from at-home tests do not meet these requirements.

Travelers arriving in Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated will be randomly selected for arrival testing, but will no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting tests results. Children under 12 years old, traveling with fully vaccinated adults will be exempt from quarantine.

Canada will continue to require unvaccinated travelers to test on arrival, on Day Eight and quarantine for 14 days. Unvaccinated foreign nationals will not be permitted to enter Canada unless they meet exemptions.

Additionally, beginning on March 1, the Canadian province of Ontario will lift proof of vaccine requirements for all businesses as well as capacity limits.

According to Officials, these changes were made in response to recent data that indicates the latest wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak throughout the country and Canada begins to transition away from its crisis phase.