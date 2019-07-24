Can you spot the bobcat kitten hiding in this photo?

(NEWS10) — “Sometimes you need to stop and look closer. Can you spot the bobcat kitten blending into this forest background in central New York?”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted this photo to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Sometimes you need to stop and look closer. Can you see the #bobcat kitten blending into this forest background in… Posted by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

According to the NYS DEC, though rarely spotted by people (this photo shows why), bobcats are common in North America, with nearly one million bobcats calling the United States home.

Bobcats can grow to twice the size of a house cast, weighing around 25 pounds, and can leap up to ten feet!