SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Experts weigh in on whether individuals could get Lyme disease from eating venison.

A SUNY ESF professor says that a deer’s blood has developed a component that actually will kill bacteria that spreads Lyme disease.

In a statement, the CDC says, “You will not get Lyme disease from eating venison or squirrel meat.”

Officials remind consumers to keep up with general food safety practices and should always cook meat thoroughly.