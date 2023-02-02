ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stonyfield Organic is giving away 10,000 free 32oz tubs of Stonyfield Organic yogurt in efforts to help with the rising egg prices. The giveaway begs the question if yogurt can really replace the goodness of an egg.

Whether you’re vegan, allergic to eggs, can’t afford them or simply don’t like them or want to use them, yogurt might be the option for you. Plain yogurt can be used as a substitute for eggs in baking recipes, just use a 1/4 cup of Stonyfield Organic yogurt instead of an egg. Stonyfield explains yogurt has the same amount of protein as a medium egg. Starting today, February 2 through February 4, consumers can get free yogurt while supplies last. Go to the Stonyfield Organic website to redeem Stonyfield’s offer for a free 32 oz. tub of Stonyfield Organic yogurt.