Can virtual realities be used as a tool during the Coronavirus Outbreak?

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) The first virtual reality headset was created in the 1960s, and since then, has evolved over the years.

VR is now used for socializing, educational purposes, and even workforce development.

“Companies such as Walmart and Verizon use VR for training. From active shooter training to robbery training.. going through the motions of what to do in case of an emergency,” said Bobby Carlton, Director of Immersive Learning for Ready Learner One.

Since the Coronavirus has caused major events to cancel in the U.S., Carlton believes virtual realities could help.

“By moving some of the events into VR you are able to let people come to the events and be home and be safe. It doesn’t cost anything. Financially you are not buying a ticket or hotel room,” Carlton stated.