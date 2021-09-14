Campus police arrest 18-year-old after MCLA has shelter in place alert

NORTH ADAMS, Mass (NEWS10) – Mass College of Liberal Arts Campus Police arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly made threats with a deadly weapon and caused MCLA to have a shelter in place alert.

On Monday, September 13 at around 12:50 a.m., the MCLA Campus Police issued a RAVE Alert, instructing the MCLA community to shelter in place. This alert was for an abundance of caution due to threats made on social media targeting the MCLA residence halls.

The call originated in Berkshire Towers and within a short period of time, the MCLA Campus Police were interviewing a person of interest.

It was then determined by Campus Police that there were no actionable threats to the campus community and the shelter in place alert was lifted at around 1:25 a.m.

Campus Police arrested MCLA resident student, 18-year-old Joseph Caso.

Charges:

Threats of Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Disruption of School or Public Building and a misdemeanor charge (Felony)

Disorderly Conduct

Caso was released on bail and is due in Northern Berkshire District Court on September 13 at 8:30 a.m.

As a result of these charges, the student has been placed on an interim suspension and is banned from campus until further notice.