‘Campus fire safety month’ awareness and prevention during fall semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, “Campus Fire Safety Month” has been declared in the early prevention of Fire Safety during the fall/winter semester to the dangers of campus-related housing fires across New York State.
“Taking a few small steps to educate yourself and your roommates about fire safety can make all the difference in a life-or-death situation,” Gov. Hochul said.
As college students settled into state’s colleges and universities, no matter if they are staying in on- or off-campus housing, Hochul said, take in their surroundings and evaluate their residences for fire safety measures.
Taking small steps in identifying two ways out of a room, ensuring smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed and working can go a long way toward preventing potential fire-related injury or deaths.
Nationwide, about 94 percent of fatal college student fires occurred off-campus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Items to evaluate fire safety measures for campus-related housing:
- Cook only in approved areas, never ever leave cooking unattended, even briefly. Cooking is a major cause of student involved fires.
- Arson is the number two cause of campus fires.
- Keep combustible items away from heat sources, never overload electrical outlets with heaters, portable ligths, halogen lamps, many fires are caused by extension cords, or power strips.
- Smoking, candles, and other open flame items should never be used in student housing.
- Fire sprinklers control a fire and provide lifesaving time for escape.
- Know and practice the building’s evacuation plan, as well as alternate routes. create and practice a fire escape plan, if living off campus.
- Ensure smoke alarms are installed in all sleeping areas, test smoke alarms monthly in an apartment or a house.
- Never remove or disable smoke alarms.
- Keep common areas and hallways free of possessions and debris, and never block exit routes.
For more information on campus-related fire safety in New York State, visit the Office of Fire Prevention and Control website.
