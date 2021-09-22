‘Campus fire safety month’ awareness and prevention during fall semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, “Campus Fire Safety Month” has been declared in the early prevention of Fire Safety during the fall/winter semester to the dangers of campus-related housing fires across New York State.

“Taking a few small steps to educate yourself and your roommates about fire safety can make all the difference in a life-or-death situation,” Gov. Hochul said.

As college students settled into state’s colleges and universities, no matter if they are staying in on- or off-campus housing, Hochul said, take in their surroundings and evaluate their residences for fire safety measures.

Taking small steps in identifying two ways out of a room, ensuring smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed and working can go a long way toward preventing potential fire-related injury or deaths.

Nationwide, about 94 percent of fatal college student fires occurred off-campus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Items to evaluate fire safety measures for campus-related housing:

Cook only in approved areas, never ever leave cooking unattended, even briefly. Cooking is a major cause of student involved fires.

Arson is the number two cause of campus fires.

Keep combustible items away from heat sources, never overload electrical outlets with heaters, portable ligths, halogen lamps, many fires are caused by extension cords, or power strips.

Smoking, candles, and other open flame items should never be used in student housing.

Fire sprinklers control a fire and provide lifesaving time for escape.

Know and practice the building’s evacuation plan, as well as alternate routes. create and practice a fire escape plan, if living off campus.

Ensure smoke alarms are installed in all sleeping areas, test smoke alarms monthly in an apartment or a house.

Never remove or disable smoke alarms.

Keep common areas and hallways free of possessions and debris, and never block exit routes.



For more information on campus-related fire safety in New York State, visit the Office of Fire Prevention and Control website.