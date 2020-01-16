Camps available for kids during winter break

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It may be a month away but it’s not too early to start planning ways to keep kids active during winter vacation.
Below are some camps happening during winter break in the Capital District.
- Winter Rock Camp, School of Rock Albany, 592 New Loudon Rd., Latham, N.Y. 12110. Camp is Feb. 17-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $500 for the week.
- The Arts Center of the Capital Region, 265 River St., Troy, N.Y. 12180. Four arts focused camps available Feb. 17-21 for kids ages 6-17. Camps run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $275 for members and $300 for non-members. There is also a $20 studio fee.
- Albany Ninja Lab, Crossgates Commons, 161 Washington Ave. Ext., Suite 104b, Albany, N.Y. 12205. School break classes available for kids of all ages. Call 518-608-4725 for more information.
- Afrim Sports, 636 Albany Shaker Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12205. Full and half-day soccer camps available for ages 6-14. Price is $65 a day for all day camps and $45 a day for half-day camps. Lunch and snack are provided as well as before and after care.
- The Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12208. Vacation camp available for kindergarten through grade 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Circus Camp available for ages 7-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices vary by program and both camps available Feb. 17-21.