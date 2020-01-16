Camps available for kids during winter break

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It may be a month away but it’s not too early to start planning ways to keep kids active during winter vacation.

Below are some camps happening during winter break in the Capital District.

Winter Rock Camp, School of Rock Albany, 592 New Loudon Rd., Latham, N.Y. 12110. Camp is Feb. 17-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $500 for the week.

The Arts Center of the Capital Region, 265 River St., Troy, N.Y. 12180. Four arts focused camps available Feb. 17-21 for kids ages 6-17. Camps run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $275 for members and $300 for non-members. There is also a $20 studio fee.

Albany Ninja Lab, Crossgates Commons, 161 Washington Ave. Ext., Suite 104b, Albany, N.Y. 12205. School break classes available for kids of all ages. Call 518-608-4725 for more information.

Afrim Sports, 636 Albany Shaker Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12205. Full and half-day soccer camps available for ages 6-14. Price is $65 a day for all day camps and $45 a day for half-day camps. Lunch and snack are provided as well as before and after care.

The Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12208. Vacation camp available for kindergarten through grade 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Circus Camp available for ages 7-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices vary by program and both camps available Feb. 17-21.