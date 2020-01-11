Camphill Village in Copake seeks volunteers

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community focused on helping adults with developmental disabilities is seeking volunteers.

Camphill Village in Copake is an inclusive community composed of 250 people, including over 100 adults who have developmental disabilities.

Every year, the village hires volunteers from all over the world to live in the community and become a member.

Representatives from the community Helena Ehninger and Joel Park came into the NEWS10’s studios to speak with Mary Wilson about the unique opportunity.

Park been a member of the village for about 9 years and he says everyone in the community is contributing towards something and learning new skills every day.

He says the most rewarding part of his work is seeing the young adults blossom into their adulthood.

“It’s really incredible to see what these young people are capable of doing,” Park said.

For more information on becoming a volunteer visit: https://camphillvillage.org/volunteer/