Campbell Ave in Troy to close for repair work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Campbell Avenue will be closed from Sherman Avenue and Colleen Road starting on Monday, March 30. The road will be closed until Friday, April 10 for scheduled sewer utility work.

There will be a detour in place and there will be signage directing drivers where to go. Delays are expected so please plan accordingly.

