TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sewer repair project on Campbell Ave has been completed early according to city officials.
Crews replaced approximately 2,600 feet of sewer line on Campbell since the project began. The road has been reopened to traffic.
“We’re pleased to complete the final portion of critical sewer line replacements beneath Campbell Avenue, essential to ensuring the long-term reliability of our sewer infrastructure network. I commend the Department of Public Utilities for their quick work to complete this project, and extend my thanks to our residents and local businesses for their patience and cooperation while this important sewer infrastructure work was underway,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Gov. Cuomo to give daily coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m.
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 9, 2020
- Campbell Ave construction completed early
- Coronavirus update for Albany County
- Baby animals in the spotlight in Hancock Shaker Village live stream