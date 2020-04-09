Campbell Ave construction completed early

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sewer repair project on Campbell Ave has been completed early according to city officials.

Crews repair the sewer line under Campbell Ave. Photo courtesy the Troy Mayor’s Office

Crews replaced approximately 2,600 feet of sewer line on Campbell since the project began. The road has been reopened to traffic.

Crew use a steam roller while repairing the sewer under Campbell Ave. Photo courtesy the Troy Mayor’s Office

“We’re pleased to complete the final portion of critical sewer line replacements beneath Campbell Avenue, essential to ensuring the long-term reliability of our sewer infrastructure network. I commend the Department of Public Utilities for their quick work to complete this project, and extend my thanks to our residents and local businesses for their patience and cooperation while this important sewer infrastructure work was underway,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

Crews tear up Campbell Ave to repair the sewer underneath. Photo courtesy the Troy Mayor’s Office

