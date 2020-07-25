Campaign to replace vandalized civil war statue launched

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) – A local organization has launched a fundraising campaign to restore a vandalized civil war statue in Saratoga Springs.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War started the campaign, which aims to raise $20,000.

The statue to New York’s 77th infantry, also known as the Saratoga Regiment, was found toppled and broken up next to its plinth in Congress Park on July 16.

The 77th New York Volunteer Infantry unit was organized in Saratoga Springs in November 1861. The regiment served during the entire war.

