Camp Scully celebrating new renovations and 100 years of service

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 21, Camp Scully will be celebrating a major milestone of 100 years of service to children and families in the region. During the off-season, Camp Scully has received numerous renovations to help the camp be safer and look more modern.

The event begins at 5:15 p.m. with a brief speaking program and tours of the newly renovated campgrounds. Some of the renovations include the addition of a retaining wall and fresh sand on the beach, a repaved entry road, and cabin improvements. All of these renovations were made possible because of donations from community members and local businesses.

Camp Scully was established in 1920 with the mission of providing a safe and healthy environment for children. The 2021 season begins on June 27 and will serve over 1120 children from all income levels and backgrounds.