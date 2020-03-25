Breaking News
Cambridge teacher brings morning messages to students in style

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County communities face challenges during COVID-19 concerns; getting education out to students who may not have internet access and making sure those students stay engaged while working from home, to name a few. But they won’t have any shortage of entertainment, thanks to physical education teacher James Ingber.

Ingber has started broadcasting daily messages to students, each with a theme, daily fun facts, and prompts for students keeping journals. He plans to keep bringing new ideas, costumes and themes to the broadcasts for as long as students are working from home.

