Cambridge school COVID case confirmed in Dec. 1 Washington County update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday, as well as four recoveries. The county total stood at 37 active cases. The New York COVID dashboard lists a 7-day rolling infection rate of 1.2%.

Washington County reported five of the new coronavirus cases as related to previously-confirmed cases, through family or household transmission. The other three have been considered community cases, and investigation remains ongoing.

The county also confirmed a coronavirus case linked to Cambridge Central School District. The individual was last at the school on Nov. 24. It has been determined the individual did not contact anyone else at the school, and no changes to the school’s operation are being made at this time.