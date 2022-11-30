Troy now has a new Caribbean restaurant at 77 Congress Street. Calypso had its ribbon cutting and open house tonight and featured some of the dishes that will be on the menu.

Gary Miller is the General Manager and is originally from Brooklyn, but now calls the Capital District home. He already has been involved in helping to build minority-owned businesses, but he wanted to create the restaurant since he felt that something was missing.

“I wanted to bring a little bit of flavor from Brooklyn manhattan to Troy, New York,” he said.

Jerk chicken, curry goat, and even some infusion-inspired dishes will be a part of the menu. The owner also wants to make sure that the restaurant is involved in the community.

“As we are in more in the community, as more time progresses -we just want to do more stuff,” he said.

The Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce was also present to experience the new Caribbean West Indian Fusion cuisine. Also, food connoisseurs will be able to order food in-person, online, and on most food delivery mobile apps.