Calling hours set for local hero Dennis Murphy

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community will gather Tuesday to honor the life of local NYPD Detective Dennis Murphy.

Friends and family can pay their respects on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg.

Murphy helped identify and sort the remains of first responders of the 9/11 attacks. He died Friday at the Saratoga Hospital after a battle with cancer, linked to his time at Ground Zero.

Following his career her moved from Brooklyn to Warren County. Additional visitation will be held in Brooklyn on Friday.

