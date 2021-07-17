Calling all fashionistas! 5th annual Fashion Showcase announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven local fashion professionals will be debuting their designs at the 5th annual Fashion Showcase on Saturday, August 7 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

During the Fashion Showcase, attendees can learn about seven emerging fashion entrepreneurs who will discuss their future business plans, services, and products. The seven are part of the Edison Institute, a six month career development program for fashion professionals and entrepreneurs.

The Edison Institute’s program helps to grow the confidence of those with an eye for fashion, as well as increase their social media presence and secure a larger client base while collaborating on projects through a collective creative community to help clarify their goals and ideas.

The Fashion Showcase helps emerging professionals by welcoming visitors to their vendor tables to learn about and support their projects and services during the first half of the event. The second half of the event will consist of presentations to reveal the designers’ immediate goals for the future and ask the audience for creative assistance by supporting their projects.

The event will include industry professionals, business leaders, and local influencers aimed at helping to grow the voice and presence of the local fashion community.

Event Itinerary

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Networking + Student Vendor Fair

During this time you will have the opportunity to learn more about and/or buy the students products and services while networking with established and emerging fashion professionals.

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Ceremony + Student Showcase

Be sure to come picture ready and dress in your best creative, fashionable, and stylish outfit.

If you would like to support any of the seven fashion professionals showcasing their talent at the event, sponsorship opportunities are available online. Before leaving the site, select the sponsor option to reserve your attendance at the event.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for community members to offer their time in order to make sure the event is amazing and unforgettable. To sign up online, select the volunteer option, then select the role that most interests you.

