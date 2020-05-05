Latest News

Calligrapher writes messages of strength on Capital Region storefronts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calligrapher Megan Fahy is sprinkling words of encouragements on the storefronts of small businesses around the Capital Region.

This week Fahy celebrated completing her nine months of chemo treatment by decorating the windows of small businesses that have helped her along her journey.

Inspired by the Lettering for Love project in Massachusetts, Fahy transforms the bare windows of storefronts that have closed because of the pandemic and paints encouraging words of strength and hope on them.

So far, Fahy has decorated 15 storefronts in the Capital Region and gets new requests from businesses every day. Follow her along her journey on Instagram!

