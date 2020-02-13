Call your besties, it’s Galentine’s Day!

(CNN) — Call your besties and plan to get together because it’s Galentine’s Day!

The unofficial holiday became popular because of the NBC comedy series “Parks and Recreation.”

On one 2010 episode, the main character on the show has a February 13 brunch with gifts for her close female friends and coworkers.

She says it is ladies celebrating ladies.

The unofficial holiday has been gaining in popularity ever since.

Thursday, some businesses are even offering deals and discounts for the occasion.

If you use Doordash to order a pretzel bucket from Auntie Anne’s, you get free delivery with the promo code “galentine.”

So grab your BFF and celebrate Galentine’s Day!