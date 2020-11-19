Call for entries for Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park photography show

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Organizers are looking for pictures from nature enthusiasts for a photography show that will highlight the beauty and the mission of Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. The entry deadline is November 30, and up to four entries will be accepted per person.
Entries should be submitted via email to info@wiltonpreserve.org with the following information; attached photograph files saved as jpeg, name, address, phone number, email, title of each submission, age if under 13.
All work should be original and have been taken at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. This year the selected photographs will be displayed virtually, through a virtual Photography Gallery.
There will be prizes awarded for the following categories;
- Best in Show
- Best Nature in Winter
- Best featuring Conservation
- Best featuring Education
- Best featuring Recreation
- Best Nature in Autumn
- Best Animal Shot
- Best Karner blue butterfly
- Best under-13
For more information, please contact the Preserve & Park office at (518) 450-0321 or send an email to email to info@wiltonpreserve.org.
