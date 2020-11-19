Call for entries for Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park photography show

Karner Blue Butterfly sign at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park in Gansevoort, New York in April 2020. (Diane Cordell / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Organizers are looking for pictures from nature enthusiasts for a photography show that will highlight the beauty and the mission of Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. The entry deadline is November 30, and up to four entries will be accepted per person.

Entries should be submitted via email to info@wiltonpreserve.org with the following information; attached photograph files saved as jpeg, name, address, phone number, email, title of each submission, age if under 13.

All work should be original and have been taken at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. This year the selected photographs will be displayed virtually, through a virtual Photography Gallery.

There will be prizes awarded for the following categories;

Best in Show

Best Nature in Winter

Best featuring Conservation

Best featuring Education

Best featuring Recreation

Best Nature in Autumn

Best Animal Shot

Best Karner blue butterfly

Best under-13

For more information, please contact the Preserve & Park office at (518) 450-0321 or send an email to email to info@wiltonpreserve.org.